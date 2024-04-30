Listen Live
Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location.

Published on April 30, 2024

A photo of Suzanne Morphew who has been missing since May 10

Source: (PHOTO: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO. –An autopsy on the remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother originally from Indiana who disappeared during a 2020 bike ride and was found deceased three years later, revealed she was the victim of a homicide and had a drug combination in her system commonly used to immobilize animals.

Suzanne Morphew, aged 49, vanished during a May 2020 bike ride. Initially, her husband faced charges related to her death, but these were dropped in 2022 as authorities awaited the discovery of her body.

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location. Currently, no one faces charges in connection to her case.

The autopsy report stated that Morphew’s death was categorized as “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.” These drugs, commonly utilized to immobilize wildlife, induce analgesia and sedation, according to the El Paso County coroner’s office.

The post Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

