Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs

Suzanne Morphew, aged 49, vanished during a May 2020 bike ride. Initially, her husband faced charges related to her death, but these were dropped in 2022 as authorities awaited the discovery of her body.
Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location. Currently, no one faces charges in connection to her case.
The autopsy report stated that Morphew’s death was categorized as “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.” These drugs, commonly utilized to immobilize wildlife, induce analgesia and sedation, according to the El Paso County coroner’s office.
