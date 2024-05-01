Listen Live
IMPD Report: Indy Criminal Homicides Down from This Time Last Year

Published on May 1, 2024

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicides in the Circle City are down compared to this time last year, says Indianapolis Metro Police.

In the latest monthly homicide report released by IMPD, the department counts a total of 70 homicides so far this year with 57 being criminal homicides. Non-criminal homicides are usually killings that were accidental, in self-defense, or have not yet been determined by the courts.

Criminal homicides listed at this time last year sat at 67, which means Indianapolis is down nearly 15-percent. IMPD says they hope to keep that number down, but part of that rests on your shoulders.

“As the weather warms up, we want to remind people and the citizens of Indianapolis to step away from tense situations. Practice de-escalation and conflict resolution skills. Violence is not the answer,” says IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman.

The department has cleared 25 homicide cases this year but still have 45 unsolved. You can help detectives with any eyewitness information, or a call to IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

