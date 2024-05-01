Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Singer Y’Anna Crawley Finds Her Voice and Inspires Through Acting and Music

| 05.01.24
Dismiss
GUMEC Y'Anna Crawley

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Y’Anna Crawley, a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice and story, recently appeared on the radio show “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell.” During the interview, Crawley discussed her experiences in acting and music, revealing a journey of self-discovery and inspiration.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Crawley’s acting experience included a pre-Broadway production called “Speak Me Into Broadway,” where she played the lead role of Effie. Connecting with the character’s journey, Crawley shared, “It was amazing. And what I found out, um, life is art.” This resonated experience wasn’t just about acting; it provided valuable technical lessons. Crawley learned the importance of pacing herself vocally, explaining, “You don’t have to sing hard every night because you gotta do this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, twice on Saturday, and and once on Sunday.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

However, the stage wasn’t Crawley’s only platform for expression. She also presented a one-woman show in the DMV area, a deeply personal performance that required immense courage. Crawley shared, “The one woman show was my reality. So it was very emotional because I spoke about my life from early childhood, all the way up.” The emotional honesty resonated with the audience of 250 women, with some even expressing surprise at aspects of her story.

Related Article: Y’Anna Crawley Talks New Devotional, Debuts New Song “Reasons” [EXCLUSIVE]

Crawley feels a strong connection to her faith and believes the one-woman show was a divinely guided moment where she became a vessel to uplift others. Describing the experience, Crawley said, “And when I got off this stage, it was like I didn’t even remember. It was a divine moment. You know how when God imparts into you, you don’t remember that moment?”

Y’Anna Crawley’s journey is a testament to the power of vulnerability. She not only found her own voice but also inspired others to share their stories and embrace their journeys on and off the stage.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Singer Y’Anna Crawley Finds Her Voice and Inspires Through Acting and Music  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Local

Lafayette Elementary School The First In State To Move To Four-Day Week

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close