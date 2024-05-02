Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, May 2nd, 2024

Published on May 2, 2024

The one and only “Jumbo Love” Harold Bell joins us today with information on a new networking event for small business owners! Plus, Open Lines as we delve into the upcoming Indiana Primary Elections, early voting opportunities, and much more!

