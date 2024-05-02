VaShawn Mitchell Discusses Gospel Heritage Conference and Journey from Brokenness to Praise

Grammy-winning gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell joined Erica Campbell on Get Up! Mornings to discuss his latest album, his inspiring faith journey, and the highly anticipated return of his Gospel Heritage Conference.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Mitchell revealed a deeply personal motivation behind his new album, sharing, “This record was really my personal testimony… I asked God to close my ear because I didn’t wanna write what we’re going through. I want to write how we were coming out.” This focus on hope and perseverance is evident in his new songs, like “Victory” and “See the Goodness.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Speaking about his upbringing, Mitchell offered a powerful testament to faith. “You know, life and maturity… I understood how to live released,” he shared. “When we give it over to God… it changes who we are.”
Related Article: VaShawn Mitchell to Host a LIVE RECORDING Featuring Donnie McClurkin, JeKalyn Carr & Kelontae Gavin
Mitchell also announced the return of the Gospel Heritage Conference, which he has led for the past five years. The conference, taking place May 16th-18th in Durham, North Carolina, offers workshops, ministry, and industry classes for church leaders, aspiring artists, and musicians. “It’s a place where people can go and learn, grow… and be inspired to go back and do whatever they do just on another level,” Mitchell explained. The event will also feature special honors for gospel legends Dr. Judy McAllister and Men of Standard.
Head over to GospelHeritage.org to register for the workshops and inspirational services. Space is available for the free night services as well, where you can witness the honorees being celebrated.
You can visit VaShawn Mitchell’s website at VashawnMitchell.com and follow him on Instagram @VashawnMitchell to stay updated on his latest projects and upcoming events.
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
VaShawn Mitchell Discusses Gospel Heritage Conference and Journey from Brokenness to Praise was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton