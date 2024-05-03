Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.03.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth”

We’ve been sharing bits and tidbits and ideas from my interview with Media icon Dr Cathy Hughes. All my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast. It was an incredible interview and she shared some powerful points that can help you and your business and your future to succeed today, I want to focus on something, she said. That was a tip for people who are trying to build a business and have more bills.  

Then they have money to pay those bills, she said. You must tell people the truth. That’s right. Tell them the truth. Call people when you owe them and let them know that you don’t have the money right now. But you commit to pay them. And then she said she would send them something. It wasn’t the whole bill, but it was a payment toward it. 

She said she told the truth, did the best she could to make sure that she kept her word, she said was a big a big part of her success. I encourage you to do what she did tell the truth, do the best you can until you can do better. It will grow your reputation for honesty and integrity, which will grow your business.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Local

Lafayette Elementary School The First In State To Move To Four-Day Week

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close