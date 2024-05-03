Community Connection Friday, May 3rd, 2024
Today on Community Connection, two Democratic candidates for Indiana’s vacant U.S Senate seat join the show and give their reasons why you should choose them in Tuesday’s primary! Also, our sports guru Danny Bridges stops by with predictions for the Pacers, the Kentucky Derby, & more!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
