17 Arrested at the University of Notre Dame Thursday

Published on May 3, 2024

Golden Dome on the campus of University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana

Source: (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – By now, you are likely aware of protests happening on college campuses nationwide.  Well, 17 protestors were arrested Thursday night at the University of Notre Dame.

Police learned of a group demonstrating around 4 p.m.  While the group had not been given permission to do so, the university apparently decided to allow it…under certain conditions.

Essentially, demonstrators were told that they could not put up any tents, that they had to stay in a certain area, that they could not have “amplified sound,” and that they had to be done by 10 p.m., or else they could be arrested.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the school made these requests, in part, because students on campus “needed to prepare for final examinations.”

A probable cause affidavit indicates that the group did not follow most of these rules.  So, university leaders explained that anyone who continued to remain would be subject to arrest.

Around 11:15 p.m., 17 people were left.  They were arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing.

Continue reading to see the names of those who were arrested.  It is not clear if they were all Notre Dame students.

Those Arrested on Thursday, May 2nd:

  • Abdulrahman Atassi
  • Roger Murray
  • Grainne Malone
  • Seham Kafafi
  • Ariel Thelander
  • Fadwa Kamari
  • Connor Marrott
  • Adedoyin Okanlawon
  • Javier Rufino
  • Mustafa Hess
  • Jacob McKeown
  • Alex Dosch
  • Alice Lei
  • Joryan Hernandez
  • Spencer French
  • Jonathan Cabrera Garcia
  • Atticus Stonestrom
A photo of a University of Notre Dame insignia

Source: (PHOTO: University of Notre Dame)

17 Arrested at the University of Notre Dame Thursday  was originally published on wibc.com

