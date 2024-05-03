Listen Live
Local

Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Images of Samuel Rios

Source: Photo Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children / NCMEC

SALEM, Ind. –The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is trying to find a boy in Indiana who has been missing for more than a year.

They say they could use your help in trying to find 17-year-old Samuel Rios. Rios was 16 when he went missing from his home in Salem on April 10, 2023.

Officers believe he may still be near his hometown, but they say he could also be in Indianapolis, New Pekin, or Chicago.  Rios is described as a 5’7” boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about this, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Salem Police, or 911.

Contact Information:

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – 1-800-843-5678

Salem Police Department – 1-812-883-5100

The post Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Local

Lafayette Elementary School The First In State To Move To Four-Day Week

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close