Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager

SALEM, Ind. –The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is trying to find a boy in Indiana who has been missing for more than a year.
They say they could use your help in trying to find 17-year-old Samuel Rios. Rios was 16 when he went missing from his home in Salem on April 10, 2023.
Officers believe he may still be near his hometown, but they say he could also be in Indianapolis, New Pekin, or Chicago. Rios is described as a 5’7” boy with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know anything about this, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Salem Police, or 911.
Contact Information:
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – 1-800-843-5678
Salem Police Department – 1-812-883-5100
