Listen Live
Local

LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The ACLU of Indiana is suing Indiana University over the pro-Palestine protests.

In a statement Friday, the ACLU says IU has violated the rights of people who chose to participate in the pro-Palestine protests, and that the one-year ban from campus is a violation of First Amendment rights.

“Since 1969, Dunn Meadow has been a public forum, a place for people to engage in First Amendment expression,” the ACLU explains, “IU cannot preemptively ban people from engaging in this protected expression by prohibiting them from entering Dunn Meadow for a year or more.”

IU changed its encampment policy less than a day before the pro-Palestine protests began over a week ago. Hundreds of students, staff, and other community members are still gathered at Dunn Meadow. A few dozen people have been arrested, and Indiana State Police have kept a presence at some points, including sniper-capable officers on top of one of the buildings.

Protesters want Indiana University, like many other colleges across the nation, to cut ties with Israeli-backed companies.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter claims to have heard deaths threats towards Jewish people from the IU protesters, but several protest leaders have disputed that claim.

“The right to protest is a central pillar of the First Amendment – a value that has shaped this country since its founding, and one that we will always defend,” said the ACLU.

The protesters have also called for the resignation of IU President Pam Whitten.

The post LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Local

Lafayette Elementary School The First In State To Move To Four-Day Week

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close