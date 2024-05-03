PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged role in a northwest side murder.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of North High School Road on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located an adult male outside of a vehicle with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on the scene, officers learned that the suspect had fled on foot shortly before they arrived. Officers established a perimeter and began to search the area with the assistance of K-9 units and a drone, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted, and determined the exact manner and cause of death.

Detectives continued their investigation, and based on various evidence, including information provided by witnesses, they were able to identify 19-year-old Daryion Caldwell as the alleged suspect. On Thursday, IMPD detectives, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, and the IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics team took Caldwell into custody and transported him to the IMPD homicide office for an interview.

After consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Caldwell was arrested for murder and robbery.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

The post 19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder was originally published on wibc.com