INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot, and later died, early Saturday morning.
Officers found the injured man outside a home on East 38th Street a few minutes after 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
A release later noted that one person has been “detained.” It is still not clear exactly what led to the shooting, or how the victim and the suspect might have known each other.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office Contact:
Detective Katie Gourley
317-327-3475
The post IMPD: One Person Dead Following Early Saturday Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: One Person Dead Following Early Saturday Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following