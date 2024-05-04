Listen Live
Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby

Published on May 4, 2024

150th Kentucky Derby

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

LOUISVILLE, KY.–Mystik Dan was the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchilll Downs. The top prize is $3.1 million.

Twenty horses competed in this year’s race.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted among the crowd at the Derby. Kid Rock, Jack Harlow, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Fallon were also there to watch what’s long been dubbed the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Wynonna Judd performed the national anthem leading up to the race.

