Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS—A person was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

IMPD says a person was found with injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds” in the 1400 block of Illinois Street just after 9 pm. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of South Meridian Street and Arizona Street.

Medics arrived and pronounced that person dead at the scene.

OTHER SHOOTINGS IN INDIANAPOLIS

A shooting was also reported on 4400 Jamestown Court. The victim is seriously injured. IMPD says someone has been detained.

One person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in stable condition.

A person also walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in critical condition.

Shots were also fired on N. Hamilton Avenue. One person got hit with a graze wound. That person declined medical attention at the scene.

