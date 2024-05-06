Listen Live
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Published on May 6, 2024

Pastor Keion

Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.

Take a look for yourself in the clip below.

Close