Listen Live
Sports

Big Night from Brunson Pushes Knicks Past Pacers in Game 1

Published on May 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

NEW YORK—Jalen Brunson scored 43 points to help his New York Knicks to beat the Indiana Pacers Monday night 121-117.

Brunson becomes the first NBA player with 40 points and five assists in four straight playoff games.

The Knicks outscored the Pacers 39-30 in the fourth quarter and also outrebounded the Pacers 40-32.

In the losing effort, the Pacers were led in scoring by Myles Turner with 23 points.

The Knicks take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Game 2 is Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 8 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

The post Big Night from Brunson Pushes Knicks Past Pacers in Game 1 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Big Night from Brunson Pushes Knicks Past Pacers in Game 1  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close