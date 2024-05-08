Listen Live
Local

IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Pacers logo on basketball court

Source: (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are reviewing footage of Bucks guard Patrick Beverly on Thursday throwing a basketball at fans in the waning moments of the NBA Game 6 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs in the first round. The Pacers at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Square Garden will go against the New York Knicks for Game 2 of the second round.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement with News 8 on Wednesday evening.

“IMPD is aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse involving an NBA player and citizen. At the time of the incident, officers completed an initial case report. The report has been forwarded to IMPD detectives, who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously. Detectives are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.

“Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”

IMPD Officer William Young, a department spokesperson

The post IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close