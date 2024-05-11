PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Earnest Pugh, award-winning national gospel artist,

Heads to the Alamo City for fifth live recording

HOUSTON – (April 30, 2024) Earnest Pugh will appear in San Antonio, Friday, May 17, for a live gospel recording at Resurrection Baptist Church’s Redland Campus (Pastor Ray D. Brown), at 7 p.m. The church is located at 16875 Jones Maltsberger Road, 78247. Pugh is slated to record “Earnest Pugh & Friends Live: The Outpour Experience, Vol. II.”

The star-studded ticketed event will be hosted by one of gospel music’s most celebrated on-air radio personalities, Meta Washington (Sirius XM Radio). Pugh has invited some of gospel music’s brightest luminaries to share the stage. The line-up includes BET’s Sunday Best season nine runner-up Tiffany Andrews, powerhouse vocalist Shaneikqua Smith affectionally known as Lady Neek (Ricky Dillard), Michelle Prather (Kurt Carr Singers), and new artist Malcolm Christopher, II. Pugh also enlisted one of the most sought-after music producers, whom he describes as the icing on the cake, E. Devon Goodwin, Jr., (Chandler Moore, Melvin Crispell) who will help him usher in a “new” sound in the earth.

“A true worship experience is what attendees can expect,” said Pugh. “The Alamo City has always been my refuge while I was on active duty in the military. It was also a favorite vacation spot for me and my family.” San Antonio was chosen in-part because Pugh’s music is starting to gain appeal with the Latin community. Pugh said, “It is important to continue to expand our reach and this upcoming worship gathering offers a perfect opportunity to attract a wider audience and the surrounding military community.”

Dr. Pugh has called upon 100 intercessors from across the entire San Antonio region to set the atmosphere, by bombarding heaven with petitions on behalf of the waiting congregation and anointing every seat in the building. Intercessory prayer will take place at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The red carpet is from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Pugh’s latest single, “Don’t Give Up” from the forthcoming musical soundtrack to the movie “Love Mountain” written and directed by Lee Shelton along with executive producer Kerry Douglas, is currently impacting radio.

To learn more about “The Outpour Experience” and for ticket information visit www.earnestpugh.com.