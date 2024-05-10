Listen Live
Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

Published on May 10, 2024

NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

STATEWIDE — A rare opportunity will present itself Friday night for Hoosiers.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a severe Geomagnetic Storm that will hit the Earth overnight. This may result in Hoosiers being able to see the Northern Lights.

In April 2023, many Hoosiers were able to see the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. The phenomenon happens when solar storms caused by the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field.

If you stay up to try and catch a glimpse skies are expected to be clear throughout the late evening, but may turn partly cloudy by midnight in most places.

Don’t expect green lights to be very vibrant directly overhead. Usually with the northern lights this far south in Indiana, they would be somewhat dim and low on the north horizon.

Northern Lights graphic

Source: NOAA / other

