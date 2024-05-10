John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

“Unc” of the show John P. Kee sits with Darlene to give an update on his health and his music!

After a flesh-eating bacteria took over his body early 2024—causing him too have to relearn how to walk and talk—he is living proof of The Lord’s grace. Following the recent health scare, which also led him to take a brief hiatus from pastoring, this visit from him is truly a blessing!

