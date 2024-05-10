Former NBA Player Nate Robinson’s Alma Mater Helps Him Look For Kidney Donor

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Washington is amplifying a desperate plea from former NBA point guard Nate Robinson. The school is trying to land him a kidney donor.

Robinson, a Seattle, WA native, attended UW from 2002 until he declared for the NBA draft in 2005 forgoing his final year of college basketball eligibility. He had a storied career with the school. He was a leading scorer and carried the team to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in 2005.

Robinson ended up being a first-round pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and went on to play for several NBA teams including the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers. He left the league in 2016 as a 3-time Slam Dunk champion.

Back in 2022, Robinson shared he had been battling renal kidney failure. In April 2023, the 39-year-old revealed his prognosis had gotten worse and he doesn’t have long to live. So, on Monday (May 6), the University of Washington took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to encourage the public to register as a potential donor for Robinson.

The post features a photo of Robinson at a UW basketball game in a Huskies hat and said he needs a kidney from a donor with an A+ or O blood type.

In February 2024, Robinson opened up about the hardship his kidney ailment has caused, but said he remains optimistic and plans to stick close to God.

“My journey, man, every day, one day at a time,” Robinson told Hoops Hype. “It’s difficult, but at the same time, I love a challenge. So every day is a new day for me. I just try to walk right with God. I just try to ask Him to give me the strength to be able to get through what I’m going through. I’m still looking for a kidney to this day. I go through dialysis three times a week for four hours. They clean my blood, they clean all my toxins out of my body, and I’m feeling better and better every day.”

To sign up as a donor, you can visit UW Medicine’s website.

