Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Give Me Grace (May 10)

Published on May 10, 2024

Husband and Wife Together

Source: @alyssasieb / nappy.co

Give Me Grace

Maybe you’ve heard stories of people suffering tragedy, or maybe you’re living through a tragedy yourself.  Either way, if you had been told you would encounter tragedy, you’d probably have thought, There’s no possible way I could go through that.  And you would be right.  You couldn’t. Why?  Because you haven’t yet been given the grace to walk through it yet.

Do we really believe that people who go through tragedy and come out stronger on the other side are any different than ourselves?  That they are superhuman somehow?  They aren’t.  They just got a place where they recognized their desperate need for God’s grace in their circumstance, and they asked him for it.

Scripture: 

James 4:6 NKJV He gives more grace.  Therefore He says:  “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.”

Prayer:  

Thank you, Lord, that you don’t call me to walk through seasons of difficulty on my own.  You give me as much grace as I need for every situation.  Help me to be humble enough to admit that I need your help, that I can’t walk through hardship on my own. AMEN

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Give Me Grace (May 10)  was originally published on praisedc.com

