Pacers Win Thriller, Escape 3-0 Hole with Nembhard’s Late Three

Haliburton soared to his second straight playoff career high with 35 points.

Published on May 10, 2024

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard’s 31-foot three-pointer sealed a 111-106 victory over the New York Knicks, saving the Pacers from a 3-0 series deficit on Friday night. The win sets the stage for a potential turnaround as they look to even the series on Mother’s Day Sunday.

“When I got the ball, I didn’t realize what the time was,” said Nembhard. “Ty said something, and I looked up. It was two seconds on the clock, and I just knew I had to get something off, so I created a little space. I was just happy the ball went in.”

Nembhard had a tough night, scoring just five points, all in the last minute. Meanwhile, Haliburton soared to his second straight playoff career high with 35 points. Pascal Siakam added 26 points and seven rebounds.

Haliburton joins an elite group, becoming only the fifth player in NBA history to score 30+ points and make 6+ three-pointers in consecutive postseason games, alongside Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

“I was proud of our guys. They’re going against a highly experienced and very tough-minded team that is very motivated, and so they put us in a big bind in the second half,” said Indiana Head Coach Rick Carlisle. “It’s only one game, so we will have to circle the wagons very quickly and get ready for Sunday afternoon.”

Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points, hitting 7 of 11 threes. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds, tying the game with a three-pointer at 42 seconds, but missed badly on another attempt at 13 seconds.

Precious Achiuwa stepped in for Anunoby but only saw 22 minutes of action, scoring five points and grabbing six rebounds.

A sellout crowd of 17,274 was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sunday’s game starts at 3:30.

