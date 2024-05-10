Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after officers got a disturbance call Friday afternoon…and found a dead man.

Police say they were called to Vega Way around 3:15 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officers think the man had been in an argument, when that disagreement became physical. He was then knocked out, though it is not clear what caused his death.

One person of interest has been detained so far.

The post IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close