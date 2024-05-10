Listen Live
Sweets & Snacks Expo Coming to Indianapolis Tuesday

Published on May 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been driving downtown, you may have noticed banners advertising candies like Nerds and M&M’s. That is because the Sweets & Snacks Expo starts Tuesday in Indy.

Organized by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), this is the “premier event for the candy and snacking industries.” Here, thousands of professionals can see products and learn about advancements.

Carly Schildhaus – Director of Public Affairs & Communications for the NCA – explains that innovation is the backbone of these industries, and no event showcases as much innovation as this expo.

She also believes Indy is the perfect host because it is a “city on the rise” that will help the NCA “grow the show into the future.” The Sweets & Snacks Expo had previously been held in Chicago.

Now, you may be disappointed to learn that this is not open to the public.

But, Schildhaus says many of the products unveiled at the expo will be on store shelves in the coming months, so you will – eventually – have access to them.

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo will run through Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center. Learn more here.

