Saturday 5K and Event to Support Brain Cancer Research

Published on May 14, 2024

CARMEL, Ind. — This weekend, you and your family can spend some time outside while raising money for brain cancer research.

The Kelli’s Kegs N’ Eggs 5K will be happening at the Bier Brewery in Carmel Saturday. In addition to supporting research, the event raises money for families affected by glioblastoma multiforme, as well as for college scholarships.

Even if you are not keen on running or walking, you are still encouraged to attend. The event will also feature a silent auction, live music, breakfast, and more.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma multiforme (glioblastoma) is an aggressive form of cancer that first impacts the brain or spinal cord. Kelli McLaughlin, for whom the 5K event is named, had this cancer before she died in April of 2023.

This year’s Kelli’s Kegs N’ Eggs 5K event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register and get additional information here. You can also donate to the American Brain Tumor Association here.

Event Address:

Bier Brewery – Carmel

13720 North Meridian Street

Carmel, IN

