PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — You have probably used them to grab sodas or bags of chips on the go, but thanks to an Indianapolis shop, you can now get free healthcare and contraceptive products from a vending machine.

Dear Mom offers a variety of items at its Near Eastside location, including food, drinks, clothes, magazines, and cassette tapes.

Now, it also features physical and sexual health products that can be freely dispensed from a new vending machine. These products include condoms and contraceptives, menstrual products, and Narcan.

All-Options, the Indiana Task FORCE, and the Midwest Access Coalition are working together to stock the machine. WISH-TV reports that they hope to position similar machines around the state.

If you would like to stop by and check it out for yourself, along with the other goods sold by Dear Mom, head to 2121 East 10th Street Tuesdays through Sundays.

A Yelp review of Dear Mom says, “This shop always has the most eclectic and coolest little finds.” Another reviewer called the shop “a SUPER convenient and hip addition to our bourgeoning little neighborhood!”

The post New Vending Machine in Indy Offers Free Healthcare Products appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New Vending Machine in Indy Offers Free Healthcare Products was originally published on wibc.com