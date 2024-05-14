Listen Live
Local

Dates Announced for 2024-25 Migratory Bird Hunting Season

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

The dates are broken up into three segments with the first getting underway on September 1st. Then, Hoosiers will be able to hunt Mourning Doves, Snipes, Sora Rails, and Canadian Geese all across the state.

A full list of species and dates is available below.

Migratory Bird Hunting Season Calendar

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / INDNR

Hunters should check on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons to find the latest information on hunting season and regulations.

An Interview with Indiana DNR Water Fowl Research Biologist Adam Phelps regarding the hunting season, can be found below.

The post Dates Announced for 2024-25 Migratory Bird Hunting Season appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Dates Announced for 2024-25 Migratory Bird Hunting Season  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Lifestyle

Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: You Must Have Faith In God | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close