STATEWIDE — ALDI is issuing a cream cheese recall due to a potential salmonella risk.

The Germany-based grocery chain is recalling 8 oz. portions of its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Cream Cheese, and Strawberry Cream Cheese spreads.

This recall is out of an abundance of caution, and it is in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Affected products have sell-by dates between August 30th and September 15th. If you purchased one, you are encouraged to throw it out or return it for a refund.

The post ALDI Issues Cream Cheese Recall appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

