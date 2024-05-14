IndyCar To Roll Out New Hybrid Engine At Mid-Ohio In July

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — After many years of development, a global pandemic, supply chain delays, and many other obstacles, IndyCar is finally rolling out its much anticipated hybrid engine for drivers and teams in the paddock.

The engine is a step in the direction of the series’ push towards what they are calling sustainability. Drivers and teams will get their first crack at the hybrid engine in full competition the weekend of July 7th at Mid-Ohio.

“The strength of this uncharted partnership between Chevrolet and Honda has pushed this innovative project to the grid in 2024,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “The IndyCar-specific hybrid power unit will bring a new and exciting element to the series with additional energy and overtake options. We cannot wait to see the start of this new era at Mid-Ohio.”

Put simply, the hybrid engine will harvest electrical power generated by the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engines that power the series today. The electrical power is then stored in what’s known as a 48-volt Motor Generator Unit (MGU). That power can then be harvested by the driver at will to save fuel and in some cases increase power output.

The new hybrid tech, available for both Chevy and Honda teams, also brings with it an overhauled Push-To-Pass system which will allow drivers to get an extra 120 horsepower when engaged within the rules. The rollout also changes Push-To-Pass rules slightly in that the amount of Push-To-Pass will change based on the length of the track.

Another interesting note is that the new technology will allow drivers to restart their engines on their own without the assistance of the AMR Safety Team if they stall while out on the course. The idea for this is to increase the amount of green flag action within each race.

One final implementation test on the hybrid engines will happen in June at the Milwaukee Mile. Additional testing has already happened at various tracks throughout the country.

The post IndyCar To Roll Out New Hybrid Engine At Mid-Ohio In July appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IndyCar To Roll Out New Hybrid Engine At Mid-Ohio In July was originally published on wibc.com