Dallas, TX – May 14, 2024 – If there is one thing the Gospel music industry can count on from Marvin Sapp, it’s consistency. With seven consecutive #1 albums released between 2007 and 2022 (15 albums released in total) Sapp is preparing to record his next magnum opus.

On May 31st, Marvin Sapp will record his 16th album live at Valley Kingdom Ministries.

“Chicago has always been a great market for me. It’s been a while since I’ve been there, so when I decided to record this album live, I thought it was the perfect time to return,” says Sapp.

Marvin Sapp is known for delivering rich live recording experiences that translate into musical masterpieces. His platinum-selling album Thirsty was recorded live, in addition to Here I Am (2010), You Shall Live (2015), and Chosen Vessel (2020).

“Live recordings are a unique experience because you get to feed off of the energy in the building,” says Sapp. “Sometimes a song will take on a life of its own because of how it shifts the atmosphere and how people respond to it. Recording live is very special and I’m excited about what will happen on May 31st.”

Expected to be released early fall, this album will be the follow up to Substance, which yielded two #1 singles.

Tickets to the May 31st live recording can be purchased at www.marvinsapp.com.

Marvin Sapp Set to Record 16th Album Live Recording Takes Place May 31st in Chicago was originally published on praiserichmond.com