Ralph Tresvant, the renowned R&B icon, has recently taken on a new role as the evening host on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.
During a special edition of Love and R&B from Monday, Ralph Tresvant hosted a segment that had an indy-only vibe to it where he interviewed the talented October London.
Some topics that they discussed was:
- Bridging the gap between old school and new school
- His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
- If he has had the time to get a show in at home
- Achieving everything he puts his mind to
- One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.
This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.
Stay connected to 106.7 WTLC from 7PM-Midnight on Sunday-Thursday to catch more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape on Ralph Tresvants show, Love and R&B.
Full interview at the top!
Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC was originally published on wtlcfm.com
