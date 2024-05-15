PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

BROWNSBURG, Ind.–A man from Danville won more than $724,000 by playing the Hoosier Lottery’s $10 Extreme Green Fast Play game.

The total amount is $724,478.

On Wednesday morning, the Hoosier Lottery announced that Dwight Lindley bought the ticket at Smoker’s Choice on N. Green St, Ste B in Brownsburg. He typically buys a few Fast Play and Quick Draw tickets whenever he stops by the store.

Lindley normally scans his tickets himself, but this time, he gave his ticket to one of the clerks at Smoker’s Choice and asked her to scan it. When she saw that the ticket was a winner and the amount of the jackpot, her eyes widened.

“You’re kidding me!” she said.

Lindley says this win for him is particularly emotional because he has been battling some health issues. He plans on using the prize money to make sure his family is financially secure for years to come but plans to use some of his winnings to enjoy life and retirement.

“Happiness is the most important thing in life. And if this win allows the people I love to be even happier, I’m all for it,” said Lindley.

Lindley has been playing since the Hoosier Lottery began in 1989. He says he started playing Fast Play games a few months ago, but quickly became a fan because they offer instant fun with a variety of playing styles like rolling jackpots, match style games, crosswords, and more.

The Extreme Green jackpot started at $30,000 and grew to $724,478.

On May 19, the Hoosier Lottery will start new Fast Play games.

Danville Man Wins $724,478 in Hoosier Lottery Game was originally published on wibc.com