WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.
In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.
Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”
More to come.
The post Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds