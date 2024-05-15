Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience Drops Lineup, John Legend, Jill Scott, & André 3000 Headlining

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Blue Note Jazz Festival began in New York City in 2011 to honor the 30th anniversary of the famed Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. Coming this summer, The Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience will take place in Napa Valley, Calif. featuring John Legend, Jill Scott, and André 3000 as headliners.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival hosted its first event in 2022 in Napa Valley and will return in 2024 with Robert Glasper, the festival’s artist-in-residence, setting the musical tone. As mentioned above, the vocal talents of John Legend and Jill Scott will be on display with André 3000 certain to bring his wind instruments to the stage. Joining the headliners are Musiq Soulchild and Marsha Ambrosius who will take the stage with Glasper for a special vocal performance.

The lineup is stacked and represents several facets of Black music including acts such as Andra Day, Ledisi, Common and Pete Rock, Madlib, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more.

“Every year our festival in Napa brings a unique vibe, and this year we are bringing you the Black Radio Experience during Labor Day weekend with a dope list of artists for an exclusive hang,” Robert Glasper shared in a statement.

“This year’s event promises an even more boutique, intimate, and exclusive vibe than ever before, presenting an unparalleled caliber of iconic artists,” said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming of Blue Note. “Robert Glasper’s vision and inspiration shape the talent and tone of the entire experience,” added Kurland.

There will also be onsite after-parties hosted by Madlib, Pete Rock, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The event will be held over three days at The Meritage Resort & Spa along with an array of food and beverage options and among them will be Chef Darryl Bell’s ‘In the Vineyard’ Stateline Road Smokehouse. The resort itself also features breakfast and dinner buffets for those who wish to indulge.

Hotel and ticket packages are on sale now with three-day GA passes starting at $499 going on sale Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST. VIP experiences are also available and attendees can learn more by clicking here.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival: The Black Radio Experience takes place between August 30 and September 1.

Photo: Mathieu Bitton / @candytman

