Listen Live
Entertainment

Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Thanks to YOU family, The Nightly Spirit with Darlene is headed to The Stellar Awards! 

After two rounds of public voting, the show has officially made it to the third round and has been selected as a nominee for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” invites viewers across the country to experience the power of faith and inspiration through extraordinary performances and well-deserved accolades (TheStellarAwards.com)

See: Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees

The 2024 Stellar Awards will take place July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena! Get your tickets today!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Related: Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Related: Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Related: Tye Tribbett Sits Down with Darlene and Expounds on What He Meant By Wack

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Lifestyle

Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Always Tell The Truth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close