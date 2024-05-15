Thanks to YOU family, The Nightly Spirit with Darlene is headed to The Stellar Awards!
After two rounds of public voting, the show has officially made it to the third round and has been selected as a nominee for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!
The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” invites viewers across the country to experience the power of faith and inspiration through extraordinary performances and well-deserved accolades (TheStellarAwards.com)
Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees
The 2024 Stellar Awards will take place July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena! Get your tickets today!
Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
