Two Men Arrested for Illegal Possession of Guns & Dealing in Meth

Published on May 15, 2024

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested and charged after being busted by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

Police officers were driving around the area of River Walk Drive on the northwest side near US Highway 136 last Monday. Police spotted two men outside of an apartment: DeJuan Taylor, 20, and Ghakel Weathers, 20. Both men are not supposed to have guns but were apparently strapped at the hip say police.

Taylor got inside of a car and Weathers went back inside the apartment with a few other people.

Taylor was pulled over and arrested by police. Two illegal guns were found in the car, says Officer Amanda Hibschman with Indianapolis Metro Police.

Police ordered Weathers and the other people to leave the apartment. Officers eventually got a warrant.

“They (officers) actually believe that during that time, the people inside were attempting to flush some of the evidence,” says Officer Hibschman. Weathers and the others came outside without any trouble, and Weathers was arrested.

Officers found more guns and machine gun conversion devices inside of the apartment, “they also found approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of marijuana, and then some evidence that there was some drug trafficking going on at that apartment.”

DeJuan Taylor faces charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and visiting a common nuisance. Ghakel Weathers was arrested for possession of a machine gun, dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in marijuana. The other two people from the apartment were arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

