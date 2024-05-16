Community Connection Thursday, May 16th, 2024
A full slate on today’s Community Connection! We kick off the show with The Performance Arts Center as they update us on their upcoming performance at the legendary Carnagie Hall! Then, it’s a historic day in the stock market! Kirabo Jackson of the White House Council on Economic Advisers joins the show with what that means for citizens. Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges is back with us LIVE from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
Learn More About The Performance Arts Center at: http://www.tpacindy.org
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!