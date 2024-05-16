PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, May 16th, 2024

A full slate on today’s Community Connection! We kick off the show with The Performance Arts Center as they update us on their upcoming performance at the legendary Carnagie Hall! Then, it’s a historic day in the stock market! Kirabo Jackson of the White House Council on Economic Advisers joins the show with what that means for citizens. Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges is back with us LIVE from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Learn More About The Performance Arts Center at: http://www.tpacindy.org