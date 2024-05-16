Listen Live
‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500

Published on May 16, 2024

Phillip Phillips Performs At El Rey Theatre

Source: Corine Solberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember Phillip Phillips as an “American Idol” winner, or as the man behind the hit song, “Home.” Well, the artist will be performing in Indianapolis this year at the Indy 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway says Phillips will sing “God Bless America” during the pre-race ceremony. You will also be able to see him perform at the AES 500 Festival Parade and The Vogue on May 25th.

Speedway President Doug Boles notes, “The performance of ‘God Bless America’…is one of the most important tributes to our country and is an often-heard tradition of the pre-race ceremonies.”

 

He will be just one former “American Idol” champion at the race this year, as Jordin Sparks has been selected to sing the National Anthem. Phillips won in 2012, and Sparks won in 2007.

Learn more about the AES 500 Festival Parade here, or Phillips’ performance at The Vogue here.

The Green Flag for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th. Get tickets here.

The post ‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips to Perform at Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

