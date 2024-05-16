Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

The R&B diva showcased her unique style in a structured ensemble that could easily be one of the most memorable outfits of 2024.

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Strength Of A Woman Summit

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Just when we think Mary J. Blige is taking a break from slaying, the style icon hits us with another fly look. The Yonkers native posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking a badass custom ensemble by Bent Kahina, and all we can say is, “Geesh, Mary!”

During her Strength of A Woman Festival (SOAW), the R&B diva showcased her unique style in a structured ensemble that could easily be one of the most memorable outfits of 2024. The look, exclusive to her, featured a blue, textured crop jacket with long sleeves and shoulder pads, worn half zipped up to reveal a hint of cleavage. She paired it with high-waist shorts that accentuated her curvy hips, creating a chic and distinctive look.

Mary J. Blige Latest Look Shows You Why She’s A Style Icon

Blige styled the hot ensemble with matching over-the-knee boots, bejeweled sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings, and an eye-catching nameplate necklace. The “Real Love” singer wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo which stamped the entire look as the ultimate fly girl getup.

Her followers ate the picture up and heavily praised her look in the comment section. “A FASHION ICON. Trendsetter. Legend,” commented one fan. Another pleaded for the multihyphenate to create a clothing line with her exclusive boot collection. “Mary, you’re gonna have to do the outfit and boot combo for sale to the public. 🔥🔥🔥.”

Adding to the excitement of the SOAW festival, Mary J. Blige made a special announcement during her performance. She revealed that she had partnered with renowned designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a unique fashion item-“The Mary Boot.” This Collaboration, a result of her fans’ requests for something special, is a testament to Mary’s dedication to her fans and her commitment to delivering high-quality fashion

The gold boots were a major fashion statement, and they sold out within days. For updates on restocks, visit Giuseppe Zanotti

DON’T MISS…

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

10 Times Mary J. Blige Exuded Big Capricorn Energy With Her Fashion

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close