GARY, Ind. — You may know him for hits like “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing with Myself,” “White Wedding, Pt. 1,” and “Eyes Without a Face.” Well, British punk rocker Billy Idol will be performing this weekend in Gary, Indiana.
Idol will be at the Hard Rock Live Sunday, alongside special guest The Effect. Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m.
You can get tickets and learn more here.
The post Punk Rocker Billy Idol to Perform in Gary Sunday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Punk Rocker Billy Idol to Perform in Gary Sunday was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024