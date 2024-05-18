PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hamilton County are investigating after five people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says four cars were involved in a crash near State Road 38 and Springmill Road.

As a result, two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries, one of whom was a minor. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Updates have not yet been provided about any of the people involved in the crash.

At this time, officers think a truck was heading east when it rear-ended a car. The truck then likely crossed the center lines and hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

The fourth car involved was hit by “flying debris” from the initial rear-ending incident.

The post Five People Hurt in Hamilton County Crash Friday Afternoon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Five People Hurt in Hamilton County Crash Friday Afternoon was originally published on wibc.com