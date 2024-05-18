Listen Live
Saturday is Day One of Qualifying at the Speedway

Published on May 18, 2024

Indy 500 2021

Source: Drivers move into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday is the first day of Qualifying for the 2024 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During Qualifying, 34 drivers will each do their best to fill one of 33 available spots for the race. According to the IMS website, the event consists of “four intense laps, 16 perfect corners, 230+ mph speeds.”

 

Leading the qualification order is Kyle Kirkwood, followed by Scott McLaughlin, Kyffin Simpson, Rinus VeeKay, and Romain Grosjean. Alexander Rossi is in the 34th spot.

Last year’s winner, Josef Newgarden, is sitting at 10 out of 24. Continue reading to see the complete order.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Then, it will continue Sunday from 3:05 to 5:55 p.m. By the end of the day Sunday, drivers will know their Race Day positions.

The 108th running of the Indy 500 will be held next Sunday, May 26th. Get tickets here.

