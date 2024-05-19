PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD say that one person was shot downtown on Saturday night.

Police would respond to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Washington St. just after 9 p.m. That’s just south-east of Monument circle.

There they would find the victim in a parking lot and transport them to a local hospital. Police would find out that the victim had been shot in the leg prior to fleeing toward the parking lot. They are currently in stable condition. IMPD have launched an investigation into the shooting.

If you have any information related to the shooting, give IMPD a call or contact Crime Stoppers Central Indiana.

The post IMPD Investigating After Person Shot Downtown Saturday Night appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Investigating After Person Shot Downtown Saturday Night was originally published on wibc.com