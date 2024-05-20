Black Bakers You Should Know

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Sugar. Butter. Flour. Base ingredients for a warm baked smile. Nothing beats a sweet dessert fresh out of the oven topped with ice cream, whipped cream, a little caramel drizzle – or all three! The joy baked goods bring is universally appreciated. So much so, some of the most popular shows were created around it, The Great British Bake Off, Kids Baking Championship, and Cupcake Wars, to name a few. Adding compliment to cosset, World Baking Day was established on May 17. To celebrate the sweetest day on the calendar this month, we’re highlighting Black bakers that make the world a little sweeter.

Black Bakers

First up, Mignon Francois. The Cupcake Collection owner says she used a recipe God gave her to keep her home from foreclosing and her family off the street. After 17 years, her business has now sold over 5 million cupcakes, expanded to three locations and a food truck, and was ranked Top 10 Cupcake Shops in the U.S. by USA Today. She is also the author of the best-selling book, “Made From Scratch.” Of her success, Francois says, “The greatest thing that I’m doing now is becoming my ancestors’ wildest dreams. I am the daughter of a man that was born on a plantation. To know that I am making a legacy and a living on the same product that my ancestors were not allowed to create enterprise with is so valuable to me.”

In a similar story, Justin Ellen bet on himself and has skyrocketed in the industry. At 19, Ellen decided to skip college and pursue a career as a baker. With the help of social media, he’s racked millions of views and was featured on Netflix’s show, “Is It Cake?” His signature stacked creations are well-loved by followers and celebrities alike (the cake he made for Mary J. Blige’s birthday, quite literally, lit up the room). Ellen’s custom cakes, premium cake mix, and online baking classes are all available today.

Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is no stranger to viral moments herself. The TV host, author, and blogger is a pound cake perfectionist. Inspired by her grandmother, better known as Big Mama, she makes the world a little sweeter with treats that are just as beautiful as they are delicious. Her most recent recipe, Peach Cobbler Pound Cake, combines two southern specialties like never before. You can learn how to make confections like this, and even some savory dishes, with recipes from her new cookbook, “Everyday Grand.”

The generational talent of baking was also passed down from Jennifer Lyle’s grandfather to her. Now she owns Michigan based, Black-owned bakery, Lush Yummies Pie Co. For four generations, the company has been brightening the town with their family recipes. But, pies aren’t their only strength. Fans also love their cheesecake, cookies, and the item featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, their Peach Cobbler. Plus, Lyle often offers specialty treats to the menu like apple pie tacos and strawberry cheesecake nachos.

This World Baking Day has passed, but today is always a good day to support a Black-owned business!

Black Bakers You Should Know was originally published on elev8.com