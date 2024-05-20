Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most inspiring Bible stories is when Joshua takes lead over the Israelites in Deuteronomy 31. Up until that point – through the exodus of Egypt, the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea, and the 40 years wandering in the wilderness – Moses was their Commander in chief. In an unexpected turn of events, he announced to God’s chosen people that he would not be crossing over into the Promised Land with them. God had plans to bring the 120 year old into His heavenly company instead. Moses’ successor was his right-hand man, Joshua.

Scriptures About Courage

In Deuteronomy 31:1-8, Moses detailed the transfer of power and what the transition from wondering about it to walking in it would entail. His instruction to Joshua? “Be strong and courageous.”

He was so adamant about the advice that in a matter of three verses he repeats it four times!

(6) “Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic before them. For the LORD your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you. (7) Then Moses called for Joshua, and as all Israel watched, he said to him, “Be strong and courageous! For you will lead these people into the land that the LORD swore to their ancestors he would give them. You are the one who will divide it among them as their grants of land. (8) Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; he will neither fail you nor abandon you.”

I imagine Joshua knew the task at hand would be difficult. Not only would he have to fight the inhabitants of the land God said was theirs, he’d also have to fight with his own people over the same character flaws Moses tried to break out of them – unbelief and disobedience. But, I believe there was one thing more prevalent to Joshua than Moses’s warning and the excitement of finally getting to the Promised Land. God’s promised presence. Joshua understood, “If God is for us who can be against us” way before Paul said it, because he had already lived it. So he went with God’s command and Moses’s admonishing, “Be strong and courageous,” and succeeded.

If you’re needing encouragement today take a page out of Joshua’s book. The same God that was with Moses was with Joshua. The same God that was with Joshua is with you. Be strong and courageous. Believe God. Trust that He will neither fail you or abandon you as you follow His lead.

Take the Word of God, which cannot return void, with you as you move forward into His promises.

Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you – be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Psalm 31:24 “Be strong and take heart all you who hope in the Lord.”

Isaiah 41:10 “So do not fear for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

2 Timothy 1:7 “For God has not given us a Spirit of fear, but of power, love, and sound mind.”

Ephesians 6:10 “Be strong in the LORD and in the power of His might.”

Matthew 6:34 “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith was originally published on elev8.com