Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: Mary and Joseph (Part One)

| 05.20.24
Dismiss

 

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

You have likely heard the story of Mary and Joseph, but you’ve never heard it like this! The Get Up! Mornings cast is back with another edition of E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This installment tells the biblical story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her husband, carpenter Joseph. Part One begins at the inception of their divine romance, explains how they came to be married, and includes the shocking news that they both soon discover.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Starring GRIFF as Joseph and Erica as Mary—the virgin…not Mary Mary—this rendition is one audiences of all ages can understand and enjoy!

WATCH FULL VIDEO: MARY & JOSEPH (PART ONE)

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell partnered with @pks_corner (created by Pastor Chris and Pastor Kim McAllister) for the production of this video. To book their Puppet Ministry for your church or next event, contact Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com

Stay tuned for Mary & Joseph (PART TWO) coming soon!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

RELATED: E&amp;G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Satan Tempts Jesus [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus At The Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: King Xerxes &amp; Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story Of The Disciples Getting Instructions From Jesus On How To Witness [EXCLUSIVE]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

E&G True Bible Stories: Mary and Joseph (Part One)  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close