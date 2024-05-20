Fishers Police Arrest Suspect after Sunday Night Chase

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers Police arrested Edgar Gomez-Guadarrama after a chase around 10pm Sunday.
Officers were told by Hamilton County Dispatch that Madison County officers were looking for a suspect after an incident in Elwood. They were told that the suspect had stolen a gun and were given a description of a suspect vehicle.
The car was seen on State Road 37 and when officers tried to pull over the driver, they ran a red light at 131st and Parkside Drive. Gomez-Guadarrama refused to pull over and reached speeds beyond 100 mph until he crashed the car at 126th and Parkside Drive.
After the wreck, Gomez-Guadarrama ran from the crash. Officers used a drone to track his heat signature until Gomez-Guadarrama walked into a field and was arrested.
Fishers police later learned that Gomez-Guadarrama had broken into a home in Elwood and strangled a woman in front of her child. The two were able to get away and call police which led to Gomez-Guadarrama’s arrest.
