Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Announces ‘Harbaugh Coaching Academy’

Published on May 22, 2024

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced a new project designed to help coaches on various levels across all different sports.

According to the official website, The Harbaugh Coaching Academy is a nonprofit that offers videos, articles, and interviews with some of the biggest names in coaching.

Additionally, the materials are free to use on the Academy’s website. Coach Harbaugh said the project is a chance for his family to help out other coaches.

“This is an opportunity for us to pay back to those youth coaches and high school coaches, and say, ‘Hey, think about this, this might be a good way to approach that. I’m going to coach my girls’ 9-year-old softball team, what should be important to me?’ Or, ‘I’m a high school coach, how do I get players on the team? Why is football important? Why should they want to play football?” Harbaugh said,

He announced the project on Tuesday.

Click here for more information.

The post Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Announces ‘Harbaugh Coaching Academy’ appeared first on 92 Q.

