Teenager Shot To Death In Lawrence Late Tuesday Evening

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage boy was shot and killed in a golf community on the east side of Marion County.

It was in the city of Lawrence where police say the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 Tuesday evening near East 46th Street and North German Church Road.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and may have suspects they are looking for. Lawrence PD Deputy Chief Travis Cline said that two people ran from where the shooting happened as police arrived.

“It’s very tragic, and we keep seeing it more and more often, that a lot of this stuff around the city in general, it’s been a lot of juveniles. It’s a shame,” he said.

The coroner says the boy was Andre Lara, 16.

